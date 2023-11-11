"Under Bawumia we will reach the World Cup final and produce a world best"- Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, believes the newly-elected flagbearer of the party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will lead the country to success in sports.

According to Chairman Wontumi, Dr Bawumia's vision for sports led to the building of over 180 astroturfs in the country.

The outspoken politician believes the national team will reach the final of the World Cup if Dr Bawumia becomes president of the West African nation.

"Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is an action man. He is going to create employment for the youth. He is the brain behind NABCO, which was meant to help alleviate youth unemployment," he told Adom FM.

"It's almost like when you go to every district, there are astroturfs; when we came to power, there were only two, but now there are about 180 nationwide.

"He loves sports and will do everything to develop the sport, and I am very confident we will get the world's best from this country under his leadership. We will reach the final of the World Cup under his leadership. He will do miracles with sports."

Dr Bawumia will lead the NPP in the 2024 elections after defeating Kennedy Agyapong in their primaries.