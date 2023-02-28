Under-fire Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo to be dragged to Ghana FA over 'match-fixing claims against Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo is set to be dragged to the Ghana Football Association over his wild match-fixing allegations against Aduana Stars, GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can report.

The 59-year-old claimed in a sensational diatribe on Sunday that the Fire Club have been manipulating results at home after they crashed out of the FA Cup.

The Burkinabe gaffer is expected to be dragged to the Ethics Committee of the Ghana FA to provide evidence as his wild claims threatens the credibility of Ghanaian football.

Kotoko crashed out of the FA Cup after losing 1-0 at Aduana Stars, thanks to a 60th penalty converted by Sam Adams.

The defeat spiraled the gaffer into motion, making serious match-fixing allegations against the home team.

“There is nothing that we can do because for this our defeat it is the referee who gave the victory to Aduana Stars this afternoon because there was no penalty. Therefore I will not talk anymore. I respond to this question that the officiating was not favorable” the Burkinabe coach said in French as translated into English.

"It is not an excuse but today we have seen why Aduana Stars are ahead ( in the league) . It is because all their home matches are fixed."

This is what he said in French as translated by GhanaSportsMarket.com

“Il y a rien a faire parce que defaite pour nous c’est l’arbitre aujourd’hui qui a donne la victoire a Aduana cette apres midi parce que il y a pas penalty donc je ne plus parler. Je réponds a cette question que l’arbitrage n’est pas en faveur

"C’est pas un excuse mais aujourd’hui on a vu pourquoi Aduana est devant , tous les matchs sont truqués a domicile” a livid Seydou Zerbo fumed in French after the game."

The allegation by the Kotoko coach has further dented the integrity and credibility of the Premier League and will be offered the chance to provide evidence to back his claim, GHANAsocccernet.com Headquarters can report.

Kotoko have struggled in the Premier League since the Burkinabe gaffer took over the reigns in Kumasi.

The champions are trailing leaders Aduana Stars by 7 points in the Ghana Premier League.

The record Ghana Premier League holders could end the season without a silverware after bundling out of the FA Cup with Aduana Stars steering the wheel at the top of the league table.