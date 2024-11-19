Under-fire Otto Addo defends coaching credentials amid Black Stars’ 2025 AFCON failure

Under-fire Black Stars coach Otto Addo has defended his coaching credentials amid calls for him to resign following the team's failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

Otto Addo's side failed to win any of their six games, finishing bottom of the qualifying group.

Otto Addo's coaching credentials were questioned during the post-match press conference after Monday's defeat to Niger and he defended himself.

He reflected on his role during Ghana’s 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign in Brazil, where he served as a scout under head coach Kwasi Appiah.

Speaking about his contribution, Addo highlighted the memorable 2-2 draw against eventual tournament winners Germany as one of the bright spots in what was otherwise a challenging tournament for Ghana.

“I went to Brazil with the team of Ghana in 2014 because Kwasi Appiah liked what I did,” Addo revealed. “He said, â€˜Oh, Otto, it would be great if you could come to Brazil to scout not only Germany but also the teams we are playing against during the tournament.’ That is what happened.”

Ghana struggled in the tournament, losing their opening match to the USA and their final group game to Portugal. However, the spirited performance against Germany, which included a standout display from AndrÃ© Ayew and a goal from Asamoah Gyan, remains a highlight.

Addo acknowledged the internal challenges faced by the team at the time, noting, “There were a lot of problems within the team, and you know the story. 2014 was a little bit difficult, but again, I think they played very well against Germany. This was the only team who played a draw against Germany in the tournament.”

After the World Cup, Addo returned to club football, taking up roles at Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund. His coaching and scouting career, now spanning over 12 years, has included working with young talents and stepping into managerial roles.

Addo's experience highlights his progression from scouting for the national team to becoming Ghana’s head coach, a role he took on with hopes of rebuilding the Black Stars.