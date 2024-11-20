Under-performing Hearts of Oak board members should be sacked - Prince Tagoe

Prince Tagoe, a former star striker for Hearts of Oak, has called for a leadership overhaul as the club faces ongoing struggles.

Tagoe, who enjoyed a successful stint at the clubâ€”winning the CAF Confederation Cup and league titlesâ€”bemoaned the current state of affairs.

Despite a brief resurgence in 2021 under Samuel Boadu, when the Phobians claimed their first league title in over a decade, the club has failed to regain its dominance in Ghanaian and African football.

Speaking to GhanaWeb, Tagoe urged Executive Board chairman Togbe Afede XIV to introduce new leadership with fresh ideas.

“If Togbe Afede wants to keep those people around, they shouldn’t come close to player selection and signing decisions. They should leave everything to the manager. If not, all those people need to be sacked,” he said.

“We’re not running football with a mindset from the ’60s battalions, you have to change it. So many things have evolved since my time.

“If the CEO is working with them and you’re not getting results, you need to make changes. Every team, when there’s a problem and progress isn’t being made, makes changes.

“You can’t keep these old men there and think they have the best solutions for the new generation.

“They should remove everyone and bring in new people who are ready to work and who won’t interfere with the coach’s decisions."

Hearts of Oak, who last lifted the league title in 2021 under Boadu, are currently fourth in the Ghana Premier League with 18 points from 11 games.