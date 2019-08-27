"Unfairly dropped" Jordan Ayew silences Crystal Palace manager after win over Man United

Jordan Ayew reacted brilliantly to being dropped for Wilfred Zaha after scoring in the side's famous 2-1 win over Manchester United over the weekend.

The 27-year-old was shockingly left on the bench in their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United despite being voted man of the match by fans in their opening day draw against Everton.

Manager Roy Hodgson opted for Zaha, whose commitment to the club had come into questioning during the transfer window.

The decision to replace Ayew with Zaha in the starting X1 against United backfired as they lost 1-0.

However, the Ghana striker let no one down after putting up a match-winning performance against Manchester United after being reinstated in the squad.

The 27-year-old scored the opener as Palace beat United for the first time at Old Trafford.

The Ghanaian super star completed two dribbles as well as putting a shift in defensively, completing one tackle and winning three of his aerial duels up against Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Having the right attitude and mentality is a big part of a footballer’s arsenal nowadays, and Ayew showed that he is a character who can be relied on despite suffering an unfair setback just a week earlier.