Unhappy Ghanaian forward Latif Amadu set to leave Albanian side KF Teuta

Ghanaian forward Latif Amadu will leave Albania club KF Teuta in the summer.

The former Berekum Chelsea striker is unhappy at KF Teuta after he was relegated to the bench following reports of interests from some Belarusian clubs.

Latif, who joined from Dinamo Brest has emerged a target of some top club in Belarus but the striker feels frustrated following the lack of play time.

Having scored 9 goals early in the season, the striker has been training on his own and feels mistreated by the club.

Teuta are reported to be ready to accept 150,000 euros for the lanky forward.

Coach Bledi Shkëmbi did not travel with the striker in their Albanian Cup semi final clash against Kukes, a game they lost 1-0.