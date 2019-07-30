Unhappy Sogne Yacouba wants contract with Kotoko terminated

Beleaguered Asante Kotoko forward Sogne Yacouba wants his contract with the club terminated, says his local agent Gyasi Jantuah.

According to Mr. Jantuah the Burkinabe forward is unhappy with the club and he is ready to force his way out of the Kumasi based outfit.

The Porcupine Warriors have rejected offers from clubs abroad for the striker, who has been the club's talisman in recent times.

"It is true that Al Hilal presented an offer to Kotoko for Songne Yacouba but he is not ready and wants to terminate his contract with Kotoko," Mr. Jantuah told Otec FM.

"The issues between the player and the management are becoming too much so the decision is the player is ready to prove himself and terminate his contract with the team. We will know the way forward after terminating his contract with Kotoko."

For sometime now, the lethal attacker has struggled with injuries and was the reason behind his failure to feature in the special competition.

Despite the back and forth with the club over moves away from the team, the striker is expected to make the squad for the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary stage game against Kano Pillars on August 10.