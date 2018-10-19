Unhappy Thomas Partey threatens to leave Atletico Madrid in January

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is angling for a move away from the club in January.

The 27-year-old is considering two offers after growing increasingly frustrated with his situation.

The Ghana international has scored once in nine appearances for Atletico this term,starting just two La Liga matches in the early stages of the 2018-19 campaign, and has been linked with a move away.

English giants Arsenal and France powerhouse PPSG are interested in the Ghanaian with a January exit looming.

Partey is not happy at the Wanda Metropolitano, and is open to the possibility of a move away at the start of 2019.

Thomas came through the youth system at Atletico, and has scored 10 times in 106 appearances for the Madrid giants in all competitions.