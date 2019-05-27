'Unhappy' Thomas Partey to decide Atletico Madrid future after 2019 AFCON

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will decide his long-term future with Atletico Madrid after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The 25-year-old wants to play the waiting game after being linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Ghana international is a subject of intense bidding from several stellar clubs across Europe.

Spanish media outlet AS reports the midfielder is unhappy as he's always judged, with his errors being scrutinized like a hawk.

Despite insisting he is happy at the club, its emerged that the Ghanaian super star is keen to take a walk after being judged unfairly in the media.

The Ghanaian has £43.5million release clause in his contract with Manchester United and Arsenal believed to be interested in his signature.

Partey's representatives are reported to have held talks with a number of clubs as well including Inter Milan.

He will decide his long-term future at Atletico after the Africa Cup of Nations set to take place in Egypt this summer.

He is a key cog of the Black Stars as they aim to end a 37-year wait for an African crown.