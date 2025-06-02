Union Berlin are close to landing Ghanaian promising talent Ilyas Ansah

German Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin are not resting on their laurels this summer, as they continue to reshape their squad with German-born Ghanaian promising young talent.

Following the impending signing of Serbian striker Andrej Ilic, the Bundesliga side are now closing in on another attacking reinforcement: Ilyas Ansah of SC Paderborn.

At just 20 years old, Ansah has already made a name for himself in Germany’s second tier. His performances in the 2024-25 season - 33 appearances, six goals, and seven assists - have not gone unnoticed, especially by clubs looking for dynamic, versatile attackers with a high ceiling.

Union, known for their disciplined style and tactical structure, see Ansah as a player who can bring both creativity and energy to their front line.

According to reports from Kicker, Union are set to pay between three and four million euros for the German U-20 international.

This figure represents a strong investment in youth, especially for a club that prides itself on smart, sustainable squad building.

Sky was the first to link Ansah with a move to the capital, and now it seems the transfer is close to being finalized.

Ansah’s move to Berlin-Kopenick signals Union’s intent to not only maintain their Bundesliga status but to continue evolving their playing style.