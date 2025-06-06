Union Berlin sign German-Ghanaian attacker Ilyas Ansah

Union Berlin have announced the signing of promising German-Ghanaian forward Ilyas Ansah from SC Paderborn.

The 20-year-old arrives in Kopenick after a breakout season in the 2. Bundesliga and is expected to add pace, power, and goals to Steffen Baumgart’s squad ahead of the new campaign.

Ansah's football journey began at SC Ludenscheid and continued through youth stints at VfL Bochum, TSC Eintracht Dortmund, and Sportfreunde Siegen. His switch to SC Paderborn’s U-19 team proved vital, as he netted four goals in twelve matches in the A-Junior Bundesliga.

His senior debut came in April 2023 with Paderborn’s second team. By September, he was featuring in the 2. Liga, eventually earning a starting spot. His first professional goal, a late winner at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion, highlighted his potential.

In 2024/25, Ansah played 33 league matches, scoring six goals and assisting six more.