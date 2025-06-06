Union Berlin's special spirit attracts German-Ghanaian attacker Ilyas Ansah

Union Berlin’s reputation as a club built on passion and unity has drawn one of Germany’s brightest young talents to Kopenick.

Ilyas Ansah, a 20-year-old attacker with Ghanaian roots, has made the move from SC Paderborn to the capital, eager to embrace the values that make Union stand out.

The attacker was a key figure in Paderborn’s push for promotion last season, featuring in 33 of 34 league games, scoring six goals, and assisting six more. Despite a strong campaign, Paderborn narrowly missed out on a play-off spot to SV Elversberg.

Ansah’s performances didn’t go unnoticed. He also impressed on the international stage, scoring five goals in 12 appearances for Germany’s U20 side since November 2023.

"Union are a special club that stand for passion, solidarity and honest football â€“ exactly what I associate with this sport,” said Ansah on his move to the capital.

“When I was approached, I didn't have to think twice. For me, the move to Berlin is a huge opportunity to develop further at a high level, gain new experiences and contribute to the team's success. I'm looking forward to getting to know the environment, taking part in pre-season training and then hopefully playing at the Stadion An der Alten FÃ¶rsterei as soon as possible.”