Union de Leiria sign Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Amoah

Portuguese Liga II side, Union de Leiria have completed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Amoah.

The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal to join the Liga II newcomers from Primeira Liga side Vitoria Guimaraes.

Amoah arrived in Portugal in 2014 but spent most of his time on loan, with his last two seasons being with the second team of Vitoria Guimaraes.

“I am very happy to be here and grateful for the opportunity”, said Joseph Amoah, quoted in a statement from the SAD da União de Leiria.

The attacking midfielder is expected to help Union de Leiria gain promotion to the topflight because of his rich experience.

Amoah joined Vitoria Guimaraes from Ghana club West Africa Football Academy.