Union Saint-Gilloise youngster Mohamed Fuseini nets debut Black Stars goal against Trinidad & Tobago

Union Saint-Gilloise attacker Mohammed Fuseini has opened his scoring account for the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars at the 2025 Unity Cup tournament.

Fuseini, who earned his maiden Ghana call up for the Cup competition in the United Kingdom was handed his first start against Trinidad and Tobago, having made substitute appearance in the semifinals clash against rivals Nigeria.

Putting on an impressive performance, the enterprising attacker has registered his name on the scoresheet for the Black Stars. His strike in the 42nd-minute marks his first goal for the West Africa powerhouse following an explosive display in the first department of the match, held at the GTECH Community Stadium on Saturday.

Having scored his first goal for the four-time African Champions, Fuseini will be hoping to cement his place in the national team.

The 23-year-old performed admirably in the recently concluded campaign, helping Union Saint-Gilloise to annex the Belgium Jupiler Pro League title for the first time in many years.

Fuseini, who joined Union Saint-Gilloise last summer, racked up 11 goals and contributed three assists in 44 appearances across competition.