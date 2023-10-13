United States referee Joseph Dickerson to officiate Mexico vs. Ghana friendly

Referee Joseph Dickerson from the United States has been appointed to oversee the upcoming international friendly clash between Mexico and Ghana on Saturday.

Joseph Dickerson is an experienced referee who graduated from the University of California. He has been actively officiating matches in Major League Soccer (MLS) since 2013 and continues to do so to date.

Over the past six years, he has presided over 89 professional league games in the MLS, demonstrating his competence and experience in top-tier soccer.

Dickerson will have a capable team of officials assisting him during the Mexico vs. Ghana international friendly. Logan Brown will serve as Assistant I, while Jose Da Silva will take the role of Assistant II. Kevin Broadley will fulfil the duties of the Fourth referee.

The international friendly between Mexico and Ghana is scheduled for a 9:00 PM kick-off (1:00 AM Ghana Time) at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023. With Dickerson's extensive experience and his team of officials, the match promises to be a well-managed and exciting encounter.