Unity Cup 2025: Belgian league champion Mohammed Fuseini earns maiden Ghana call-up

Forward Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini has earned his first-ever national team call-up for Ghana’s Black Stars, a well-deserved milestone following an exceptional season with Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

His inclusion in the squad for the 2025 Unity Cup is no shock, given his pivotal role in helping his club secure their first Belgian Pro League title in nearly a century.

The 22-year-old forward has rapidly emerged as a standout talent in European football, showcasing his versatility, intelligence, and goal-scoring prowess.

Fuseini’s remarkable campaign saw him contribute 11 goals and three assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

His clinical finishing, combined with sharp positioning and fluid off-the-ball movement, has made him a formidable presence.

Whether deployed as a centre-forward or a wide attacker, Fuseini’s ability to adapt and thrive in high-pressure situations has been a hallmark of his game.

His knack for linking up with teammates in tight spaces and his relentless work rate have further endeared him to fans and coaches alike.

This call-up underscores Ghana’s commitment to integrating in-form players from Europe’s competitive leagues into the national setup.

As the Black Stars face strong opposition in the Unity Cup, Fuseini has a golden opportunity to translate his club form to the international stage.

With future qualifiers and tournaments on the horizon, his performances could cement a permanent spot in the squad.