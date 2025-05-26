Unity Cup 2025: Black Satellites duo Abdul Aziz Issah and Aaron Essel named in Ghana squad

The future of Ghanaian football continues to shine brightly with the debut senior call-ups of Black Satellites duo Abdul Aziz Issah and Aaron Essel for the upcoming 2025 Unity Cup tournament in London.

These two promising youngsters have been rewarded for their impressive development and performances at youth level, marking a significant milestone in their careers and a step forward for Ghana’s football youth system.

Issah, a dynamic midfielder with remarkable vision and ball control, has been a standout performer for the Black Satellites.

His ability to dictate tempo, break up play, and contribute offensively makes him an exciting all-rounder in the middle of the park.

The Barcelona B player had a remarkable campaign with the Ghana team at the U-20 AFCON tournament. He was named man of the match against the Central African Republic.

Essel, a powerful and intelligent defender, brings calm authority to the backline.

His leadership at the U-20 level, coupled with his strength in duels and reading of the game, signals a natural transition into the senior setup.

As the Unity Cup offers an international platform against strong opposition, Aziz and Essel have a golden opportunity to test their abilities and gain invaluable experience.

Their inclusion not only strengthens the squad’s depth but also signals a new era where young homegrown talents are trusted to carry the nation’s footballing legacy forward.