Unity Cup 2025: Four home-based players included in Otto Addo's 23-man squad

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has announced his squad for the 2025 Unity Cup which has generated a wave of excitement, especially with the inclusion of four home-based talents: Kamaradini Mamudu, Razak Simpson, Benjamin Asare, and Kwame Poku.

Their selection is not just a reward for consistent domestic performance but a clear statement that the Ghana Premier League continues to be a vital breeding ground for national team excellence.

Kamaradini Mamudu, the energetic right-back from Medeama SC, has been a standout figure with his tireless overlapping runs and defensive solidity.

Mamudu has scored 8 goals in the Ghana Premier League from right-back this term, making the best at his position.

Razak Simpson, the captain of Nations FC, brings leadership and experience to the heart of the defence. Calm under pressure and strong in aerial duels, Simpson’s inclusion adds steel and organization at the back.

In goal, Hearts of Oak’s Benjamin Asare has earned his call-up with a string of commanding performances.

Agile and commanding in the box, he has been one of the standout goalkeepers in the domestic league.

Asare was the first choice in posts during the last international break where Ghana beat Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Kwame Poku, the dynamic forward from Asante Kotoko, offers speed, skill, and creativity.

Since his return to the Ghana Premier League, he has been lethal for the Porcupine Warriors, netting 9 goals in 16 matches.

As Ghana prepares to face Nigeria in their Unity Cup opener on May 28, the presence of these homegrown stars is a reminder that local football remains rich with potential.

Their performance on this international stage could pave the way for more domestic players to follow in their footsteps, proving that the road to the national team is very much alive and thriving within the Ghana Premier League.

Full squad below: