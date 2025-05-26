GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Unity Cup 2025: Ghana coach Otto Addo names 23-man squad for tournament

Published on: 26 May 2025
Otto Addo, head coach of the Black Stars, has finalized a 23-man squad for the Unity Cup 2025 in London.

The team includes four home-based players: Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak), Razak Simpson (Nations FC), Kamaradini Mamudu (Medeama SC), and Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko).

Joseph Tetteh Anang, a former West Ham United goalkeeper now with St. Patrick's Athletic in Ireland earns his first call-up.

Black Satellites stars Abdul Aziz Issah and Aaron Essel, who shone at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, are also included.

Standout talents Caleb Yirenkyi of FC Nordsjaelland and Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini of Union Saint-Gilloise join the squad.

Returning players include Sunderland’s Abdul Samed Salis, back from injury, Anderlecht’s Majeed Ashimeru, and Felix Afena-Gyan, who rejoins after nearly two years.

The squad will assemble in London to prepare for the Unity Cup, facing Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica.

Ghana plays Nigeria at GTech Community Stadium in West London on May 28 for a spot in the final on May 31, 2025.

Below is the full squad:

