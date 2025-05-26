Unity Cup 2025: Goalkeeper Joseph Anang gets very first Black Stars invitation

Joseph Tetteh Anang’s first-ever call-up to the Ghana senior national team, the Black Stars, for the 2025 Unity Cup is a landmark achievement, elevating him from his prior U23 appearances to the senior international stage.

This moment celebrates both his personal triumph and the bright future of Ghanaian football.

The former West Ham United goalkeeper, now thriving with St. Patrick’s Athletic in the League of Ireland has shown remarkable resilience and determination in his journey to senior international recognition.

Born in Ghana and raised in the UK, Anang honed his skills in West Ham’s youth system under top-tier coaching.

Despite limited first-team opportunities in the Premier League, he stayed focused, gaining crucial experience through loan spells and relentless dedication to improving his craft.

His move to St. Patrick’s Athletic in Ireland proved transformative, with Anang establishing himself as a cornerstone of the team.

His sharp reflexes, commanding presence, and exceptional shot-stopping ability have earned him recognition from national selectors.

This season, Anang has delivered 7 clean sheets in 18 league matches and 3 clean sheets in 6 UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier appearances, showcasing his consistency and reliability between the posts.

This call-up rewards his perseverance and signals his potential as a long-term asset for the Black Stars while adding depth and international experience to Ghana’s goalkeeping ranks.