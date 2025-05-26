Unity Cup 2025: Teenage sensation Caleb Yirenkyi included in Black Stars roster for the first-time

Ghana’s Black Stars squad for the 2025 Unity Cup has the inclusion of 19-year-old sensation Caleb Marfo Yirenkyi, a rising star from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, earning his first senior call-up.

Yirenkyi has been a standout performer in the Danish Superliga this season, featuring in 27 matches across all competitions, with an impressive tally of five goals and two assists - an exceptional output for a player in his role.

Primarily an advanced midfielder, Yirenkyi is renowned for his technical finesse, explosive acceleration, and sharp football intelligence.

His ability to create chances in tight spaces, combined with a keen eye for goal, makes him a dynamic threat in the final third.

Danish coaches and analysts have hailed him as one of the top talents in his age group, with his rapid development positioning him as a player to watch on the European stage.

Yirenkyi’s inclusion reflects Ghana’s commitment to nurturing young, proven talent with the potential to become long-term cornerstones of the national team.

The Unity Cup in London provides the perfect stage for him to showcase his abilities internationally.

Should he replicate his club form, Yirenkyi could cement his place as a future star for the Black Stars, thrilling fans with his flair and vision.