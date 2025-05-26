Unity Cup 2025: Trio Salis Abdul Samed, Majeed Ashimeru, Felix Afena-Gyan make return to Black Stars squad

Salis Abdul Samed, Majeed Ashimeru, and Felix Afena-Gyan make return to the Ghana national team for the 2025 Unity Cup, adding a blend of experience, quality, and renewed purpose to the Black Stars setup.

All three players have had eventful seasons, and their inclusion reflects both form and the technical team’s vision to rebuild with familiar faces who still have much to offer.

Abdul Samed comes into the squad on the back of a remarkable achievement - helping Sunderland earn promotion to the English Premier League after a hard-fought playoff win over Sheffield United.

While he made 10 appearances during the campaign, his composure, work rate, and ability to shield the backline remain assets to any team.

His return strengthens Ghana’s midfield with defensive grit and tactical discipline.

Ashimeru, fresh off a solid season with Anderlecht where he featured in 25 games, scoring once and assisting another, brings dynamism and creativity.

When fully fit, Ashimeru offers a perfect box-to-box option, capable of linking play and driving the team forward.

Afena-Gyan’s return is a welcome one. After making headlines with his role in Ghana’s World Cup qualification in 2022, the young striker has grown steadily with Juventus U23 after joining on loan following setbacks, he scored six goals, and assisting three in 30 matches.

Still only 22, his pace, directness, and movement provide another attacking dimension.

Their return to the squad not only boosts Ghana’s chances at the Unity Cup but also marks a key moment in the squad’s transition, mixing youthful promise with experienced international pedigree.