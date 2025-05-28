Unity Cup: Antoine Semenyo visits Black Stars ahead of Nigeria clash

Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo became the latest absentee to visit the camp of the Black Stars ahead of the Unity Cup game against Nigeria.

The Cherries top scorer in the just-ended Premier League season was not included in coach Otto Addo's 23-man squad for the Unity Cup tournament after suffering a knock in the final game of the campaign.

Semenyo ended the season with a brace against Leicester City, but reportedly suffered an injury making him unavailable for the international games.

Despite his omission from the squad, the 25-year-old in-demand forward travelled to West London to meet his Black Stars teammates, sharing the moment with the players and technical team.

The Black Stars will engage their West African rivals at the Gtech Community Stadium tonight with a place in the final at stake. The winner of the match will face Jamaica, who beat Trinidad and Tobago 3-2 in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, Semenyo's future at Bournemouth remains in doubt following interest from top clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool.

The former Bristol City striker's 17-goal contribution this season ensured the Cherries enjoyed their best season in the English Premier League.