Unity Cup: Black Stars did not perform bad against Nigeria - Bismark Kobbie Mensah

Former Black Galaxies assistant coach Bismark Kobbie Mensah has lauded the Black Stars’ performance in their narrow loss to Nigeria in the Unity Cup.

Ghana fell 2-1 to their West African rivals on Wednesday night at the Gtech Community Stadium. Goals from Cyriel Dessers and an unfortunate own goal by Razak Simpson gave Nigeria a commanding lead, before substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante pulled one back for Otto Addo’s side.

Speaking to Accra-based Happy FM, Mensah expressed optimism about the team’s showing, especially considering the new faces introduced to the squad.

"I think the Black Stars did well yesterday," he said. "Considering the number of new players who were given a chance, the team didn’t perform badly at all,” he added.

Mensah, who previously managed Accra Great Olympics, attributed Nigeria’s win to their clinical edge in the opening half.

"Ghana lost because Nigeria had a very good first half; they took their chances."

With the result, Nigeria advance to face Jamaica in the final on Saturday, May 31, while Ghana will take on Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoff.