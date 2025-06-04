GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Unity Cup: Faisal Chibsah impressed with performance of Black Stars players

Published on: 04 June 2025
Yusif Chibsah

FIFA High-Performance Specialist, Faisal Chibsah, is impressed with the performances of new players in the Black Stars squad during the 2025 Unity Cup.

Coach Otto Addo gave opportunities to young players, and some made a strong impression.

"It was exciting to see many new faces [in the national team]," Chibsah said. "This was the time to test new players, and I was excited to see that." The new players grabbed the opportunity with both hands, delighting Chibsah.

The performances of the new players will give the technical team a "headache" when selecting the best players for the next competitive assignment.

"Clearly, we've seen some that have made cases and arguments for themselves, so it's a headache for the coach going into the September games."

Chibsah is looking forward to seeing the new faces in action again in September when the Black Stars regroup for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

"I am looking forward to seeing some of these new faces in September."

