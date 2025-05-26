Unity Cup games are important - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has underlined the crucial nature of Ghana’s upcoming Unity Cup fixtures.

Ghana will face Nigeria at the Gtech Community Stadium in West London on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, with a place in the final on the line, set to take place on Saturday, May 31.

Although key players have been rested for these matches, Addo told the Ghana Football Association that the games remain vital, providing a valuable chance to assess other members of the squad.

"These two matches are extremely important for the team, just like the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September. I believe this is the perfect time to closely observe the players we've been monitoring over the last few months," the 48-year-old said.

Addo stressed that team development is an ongoing process that cannot be rushed, adding, "Team building is a process that takes time, and it's not something that happens overnight. Therefore, this is a great opportunity to give some of our young players a chance to prove themselves. Our aim is to create competition within the team, which can only be achieved by providing an equal platform for all our talents to showcase their skills."

Focusing on collective strength rather than individual stars, Addo explained that integrating younger talent fits into his long-term vision for the Black Stars.

"We're looking beyond individuals and focusing on building a strong team. That's why I've decided to give many of these young players a chance to play and prove themselves, with the aim of making them a key part of my team going forward.

He also expressed excitement at welcoming back players returning from extended absences, alongside introducing fresh faces.

"The Unity Cup comes at a crucial time for us, and we want to make the most of it. We're excited to welcome back players who have been absent for months due to various reasons, as well as integrate new players into the team." Otto Addo added.

Notable absentees from the squad include Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, and Mohammed Kudus. Meanwhile, Abdul Salis Samed, Kwame Opoku, and Felix Afena-Gyan have been recalled.

Five players are set to make their senior debut for Ghana: Joseph Tetteh Anang (St. Patrick’s Athletic, Ireland), Abdul Aziz Issah (Barcelona B), Aaron Essel (North Texas SC), Caleb Yirenkyi (FC NordsjÃ¦lland, Denmark), and Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini (Union St. Gilloise, Belgium).