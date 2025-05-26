Unity Cup: Ghana Coach Otto Addo stresses on the importance of providing equal opportunities for all players

The head coach of Ghana’s Black Stars, Otto Addo, has stressed the importance of providing equal opportunities for all players to showcase their skills in the national team.

According to him, this is the surest way to create a competitive squad to get the best out of players invited to represent the country.

This is why Coach Otto Addo has handed debut call-ups to five new players in his squad for the 2025 Unity Cup.

"Team building is a process that takes time, and it's not something that happens overnight. Therefore, this is a great opportunity to give some of our young players a chance to prove themselves. Our aim is to create competition within the team, which can only be achieved by providing an equal platform for all our talents to showcase their skills,” the coach told the Ghana FA Media Team in an interview.

Ghana is set to compete in the 2025 Unity Cup alongside Nigeria, Jamaica, as well as Trinidad and Tobago.

The tournament kicks off in England on Tuesday, May 27, with Ghana billed for a showdown against Nigeria on Wednesday, May 28.