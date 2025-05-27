Unity Cup: Ghana coach Otto Addo stresses team unity despite key player absences

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has addressed concerns about team cohesion ahead of upcoming matches, acknowledging the challenges posed by injuries to key players.

Addo explained that while some important players, such as Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams, have been sidelined, the team continues to focus on bonding and building connections. “It’s difficult to say there is a lack of bonding. Inaki has been out for three weeks. There’s nothing we can do about that,” he said.

He added that players like Mohammed Kudus have visited the team at the hotel, helping to maintain communication and unity. “We are still bonding, connecting, and trying to do our best,” Addo said.

The coach also noted that injuries are a common issue in football, affecting many teams, and such situations will likely continue. He sees the absences as opportunities for other players to step up and prove themselves.

Addo emphasised the importance of players, especially those based in England and London, coming together to support the team whenever possible. “What I want is that players come to visit the team to show up and communicate, and that is what is happening,” he concluded.