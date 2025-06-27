GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Unity Cup: Gideon Mensah commends Caleb Yirenkyi and other youngsters for excellent performance

Published on: 27 June 2025
Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah, has praised the performance of debutant players after the Unity Cup games. 

Ghana featured in the four-nation tournament in the UK at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium.

After dropping several players from the final squad, Otto Addo handed call-ups to five young players.

Having lost 2-1 to Nigeria in their opener, the four-time African champions cruised over Trinidad and Tobago with a 4-0 win to finish in third place.

FC Nordsjaelland youngster, Caleb Yirenkyi, Bonsu Baah and other young players were praised for their excellent performance.

Speaking to Sporty FM, Mensah, who featured in both games, praised the youngsters for their superlative outings.

"Caleb Yirenkyi did very well in the Unity Cup game. He was not even playing in his natural position," he said.

"He was very quiet in camp, but on the field of play, he was a totally different player. Then we have Christopher Bonsu Baah, Mohammed Gaddafi, and other new boys who had a good game," he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will regroup in September for their Matchday 7 and 8 games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

