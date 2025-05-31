Unity Cup: Jamaican-Ghanaian striker Thomas-Asante frustrated over missed opportunity to face Jamaica

Brandon Thomas-Asante, a Jamaican-Ghanaian striker, is disappointed after Ghana failed to reach the final of the 2025 Unity Cup in London.

Thomas-Asante scored his debut goal for Ghana in the semi-final against Nigeria, but the team fell short of securing a place in the final.

"To be fair, on a personal note, I’m a little bit frustrated because I’m Jamaican as well, so I would have liked to do that one [play Jamaica in the final]," Thomas-Asante said, expressing his desire to face his other national team in the final.

Despite the disappointment, Thomas-Asante is focused on the third-place match against Trinidad and Tobago.

"We go out there, the same attitude as always, try and win the game and put things right," he added, determined to end the tournament on a positive note.