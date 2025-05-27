Unity Cup: Otto Addo expecting tight contest against Nigeria

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is anticipating a tough match against Nigeria in the 2025 Unity Cup semifinal.

The two teams will face each other at the Gtech Stadium in London on Thursday evening.

Addo said, "It's going to be tough, but I'm sure we can do it." He believes both teams are evenly matched, with small margins potentially deciding the outcome.

Ghana has been in good form, winning their last two World Cup Qualifier matches against Chad and Madagascar. Addo aims for the best outcome and wants his team to make their fans proud.

The winner will advance to the final against either Trinidad & Tobago or Jamaica on May 31. Addo's team will need to perform well to progress and have a chance at winning the Unity Cup.