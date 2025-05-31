Unity Cup: Otto Addo hails Thomas-Asante’s impact against Nigeria despite defeat

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has commended striker Brandon Thomas-Asante for his performance in Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Nigeria in the semifinal clash on Wednesday night at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Coventry City forward scored Ghana’s lone goal in the game, offering a glimmer of hope in an otherwise disappointing result for the Black Stars.

Speaking ahead of Ghana’s third-place playoff against Trinidad & Tobago later today, Addo praised Thomas-Asante’s attitude and contribution to the team.

"So first of all, he is a very good person, very good character. He always gives everything," he told the Ghana FA website.

"And I find it hard always to look just at the guy who's scoring the goals, because there were people who assisted him, who had pre-assists, who defended well, so in all, I think the second half was good, and I was very, very satisfied with that. And this is what we are looking for, also for the next match," he added.

The third-place fixture is set to kick off at 11:30 GMT.