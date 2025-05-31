Unity Cup: Otto Addo pleased with Black Stars' dominant win over Trinidad and Tobago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has expressed his delight following Ghana's resounding 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoff of the 2025 Unity Cup.

After suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in the semifinals, the Black Stars bounced back in emphatic fashion on Saturday at the Gtech Community Stadium, securing a podium finish with a commanding display.

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew opened the scoring in the 15th minute, setting the tone for a dominant first-half performance. Debut goals from Razak Simpson of Nations FC and Mohammed Fuseini of Union Saint-Gilloise extended Ghana’s lead to 3-0 before the break.

Lawrence Agyekum, who recently completed a permanent transfer to Belgian side Cercle Brugge, added a fourth in the 57th minute to cap off a clinical performance.

Speaking to the media after the match, Otto Addo praised his players for their strong response and noted the significance of the result.

“In general, we got a lot of answers, and it’s also good to look to the future, and I think some of the boys used the chances," Addo said after the game.

Reflecting on the team’s recent performances, he added, "They did really well, and surely we will continue to observe them, and for us, we played well in the last World Cup qualifiers.

“We will observe and see how they do in their clubs, and like I said, today I’m very satisfied,” he added.

With their Unity Cup campaign wrapped up, Ghana now shifts focus to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Black Stars are set to face Chad away before hosting Mali in Matchday 7 and 8 fixtures scheduled for September.