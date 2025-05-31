Unity Cup: Otto Addo targets strong finish against Trinidad after Nigeria setback

Black Stars coach Otto Addo says Ghana is focused on ending the Unity Cup campaign on a high when they face Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday in the third-place playoff.

Ghana lost 2-1 to Nigeria in the opening match on Tuesday, and Addo admitted the team was not sharp in the first half.

However, he praised the players’ second-half performance, describing it as “much better” despite the defeat.

“The players responded well and showed fight, especially after the break. It gives us something to build on,” he said.

The friendly match against Trinidad will be Ghana’s final fixture in the Unity Cup. Addo believes the team has enough quality to secure a win, especially if they replicate their second-half showing against Nigeria.

“We want to finish this tournament with a win, and we just have to show it from the beginning,” he added.

Addo also commended some of the new faces for their contributions, hinting at future opportunities. “There were positives, especially from the debutants. This is part of the process,” he said.

Black Stars will resume 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September.