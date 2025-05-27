Unity Cup: Otto Addo to have full house today ahead of Nigeria clash on Wednesday

Ghana coach Otto Addo will have the full complement of his squad today after opening training on Monday, May 26.

The Black Stars kicked off their training session with 16 players in England ahead of the 2005 Unity Cup games.

The rest of the players are, however, expected to join the camp today, Tuesday, May 27.

Players who trained yesterday are Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare, Joseph Tetteh Anang, Gideon Mensah, Razak Simpson, Mamudu Kamaradini, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Salis Samed, Abu Francis, Majeed Ashimeru, Lawrence Agyekum, Christopher Baah Bonsu, Jordan Ayew, Stephan Ambrosius, Brandon-Thomas Asante, and Kwame Opoku.

However, Abdul Aziz Issah joined the squad on Monday night.

The other players who are expected to join camp today are Ebenezer Annan, Mohammed Salisu, Aaron Essel, Ibrahim Sulemana, Felix Afena Gyan, and Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini.

Ghana will compete with Nigeria, Jamaica, as well as Trinidad and Tobago for the ultimate.

Ghana will take on Nigeria at the GTech Community Stadium in West London on Wednesday, May 28, for a slot in the final on Saturday, May 31.

The winner will face either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago in the final on Saturday, May 31, 2025.