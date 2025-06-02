Unity Cup: Otto Addo to monitor standout young players ahead of September World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo says he will continue to monitor the progress of young players who impressed during Ghana’s 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago, as preparations intensify for the September World Cup qualifiers.

The victory, which sealed third place in the 2025 Unity Cup, featured standout performances from several emerging talents, bolstering their chances for future national team call-ups.

Christopher Bonsu-Baah and Caleb Yirenkyi, who also distinguished themselves in the semifinal against Nigeria, further enhanced their reputations with solid showings against Trinidad and Tobago.

The commanding win in London showcased a well-rounded team display. Jordan Ayew opened the scoring with a curling effort in the sixth minute, before Razak Simpson â€” recovering from a difficult outing against Nigeria â€” netted his first goal for Ghana five minutes later.

Mohammed Fuseini and Lawrence Agyekum also registered their maiden international goals, underlining Ghana’s attacking depth.

There was a debut appearance for Barcelona youngster Abdul Aziz Issah, while Felix Afena-Gyan returned to the squad for the first time since 2022, adding experience to the forward line.

“Surely, we will continue to observe them. We played well in the last World Cup qualifiers, so the others who were not there also did well,” Addo said.

“This makes my job hard in the end, to decide in September. But we will still observe them â€” how they perform at their clubs. But yeah, today, like I said, I'm very, very satisfied.”

Ghana next face Chad and Mali in September’s crucial qualifiers.