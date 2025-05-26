Unity Cup: Our aim is to build a competitive squad - Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo says building a competitive squad remains his top priority as Ghana prepares to compete in the Unity Cup later this month in London.

The four-nation tournament, which features Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica, presents a timely opportunity for Addo to assess emerging talents while laying the groundwork for long-term team development.

Addo has handed call-ups to five debutantsâ€”Joseph Tetteh Anang, Aaron Essel, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Aziz Issah, and Mohammed Gaddafi Fuseiniâ€”who have impressed at club or youth international level.

Their inclusion reflects the coach’s intent to widen his selection pool ahead of future competitive assignments.

“Team building is a process that takes time, and it's not something that happens overnight,” Addo said.

“Therefore, this is a great opportunity to give some of our young players a chance to prove themselves. Our aim is to create competition within the team, which can only be achieved by providing an equal platform for all our talents to showcase their skills.”

Several regulars, including Kamal Deen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, and Mohammed Kudus, have been left out due to minor injuries and fitness concerns, allowing Addo to experiment with fresh options.

Ghana will face Nigeria in their opening match on May 28. The winner progresses to the final on May 31, while the loser plays in the third-place match.