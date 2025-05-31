Unity Cup: Thomas-Asante focused on third place clash after debut Black Stars goal

Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante scored his debut goal for the Black Stars in the semi-final against Nigeria but fell short of reaching the final of the 2025 Unity Cup.

Despite the disappointment, Thomas-Asante is focused on the third-place match.

Thomas-Asante's goal reduced Nigeria's lead to 2-1, but Ghana couldn't secure a place in the final. "I'm a little bit frustrated because I'm Jamaican as well, so I would have liked to do that one [play Jamaica in the final]," he said.

Ghana will face Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place match. Thomas-Asante is determined to lead his team to victory.

"We go out there, the same attitude as always, try and win the game and put things right," he added.