Unity Cup tournament was a good exercise for Black Stars - Kofi Adams

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams has expressed his approval of the Black Stars’ participation in the recently concluded Unity Cup tournament held in London.

The senior national team competed in a four-nation event at the Gtech Community Stadium. Although Ghana narrowly lost their opening match 2-1 to Nigeria, they bounced back strongly with a convincing 4-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago to secure third place in the competition.

With the 2026 World Cup qualifiers’ Matchday 7 and 8 fixtures scheduled for September, Minister Adams sees the tournament as a valuable preparation opportunity for the team ahead of these crucial games.

"From the technical angle, I believe we have achieved so much even though we lost to Nigeria, but we had only two games to play, and for me, it has been a great tournament for the team, and we should be happy about it," he told Sporty FM.

Currently leading Group I, Ghana will travel to face Chad before hosting Mali, and then conclude their qualification campaign with matches against Comoros and the Central African Republic in October.

The four-time African champions are targeting qualification for their fifth World Cup appearance, with the 2026 tournament set to be hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.