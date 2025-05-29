Unity Cup: We got some answers about players - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo beleives their 2-1 defeat to Nigeria has offered valuable insights regarding some of the new faces in the team.

Aaron Essel, Mohammed Fuseini, Christopher Bonsu Baah, and Caleb Yirenkyi were all introduced into the game at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday night in their opener of the Unity Cup.

Brandon Thomas-Asante also made a strong impact off the bench, scoring Ghana’s only goal to spark a late push for an equaliser.

“For me as a coach, we got some answers about players," Addo said at the post-match.

"Some young players did really well, and yeah, we are still learning and trying to improve. I think we got a whole lot of answers from our coaching staff, and yeah, we have to continue," he added.

Ghana will now face Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoff on Saturday, May 31, while Nigeria progress to meet Jamaica in the Unity Cup final.