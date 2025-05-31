Unity Cup: We have the quality to win against Trinidad & Tobago, says Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, says he is convinced that his side will end the 2025 Unity Cup games with a win.

The Black Stars will face Trinidad & Tobago in the third-place game today at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The four-time African champions suffered a 2-1 defeat against their rivals, Nigeria, on Wednesday night.

Speaking ahead of the game, the 49-year-old expressed optimism in his side's quality despite the absence of key players.

“We showed already a good reaction [against Nigeria], surely we would want to continue in the second half.

"We really want to finish this tournament with a win, and I think we have the quality for that and we just have to show that on the pitch from the beginning and not just from the second half," he added.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 GMT.

Meanwhile, Nigeria will come up against Jamaica in the final at 16:30 GMT at the same venue.