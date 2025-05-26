Unity Cup: We want to make the most out of this tournament – Ghana coach Otto Addo

The head coach of Ghana’s Black Stars, Otto Addo, has stated that his team wants to make the most out of the 2025 Unity Cup.

Ghana is set to compete in the 2025 Unity Cup alongside Nigeria, Jamaica, as well as Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Coach Otto Addo stressed its importance, explaining that it gives him the chance to closely monitor players ahead of the next round of games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

''The Unity Cup comes at a crucial time for us, and we want to make the most of it. We're excited to welcome back players who have been absent for months due to various reasons, as well as integrate new players into the team,” Otto Addo said as quoted on the Ghana FA website.

The 2025 Unity Cup kicks off in England on Tuesday, May 27, with Ghana billed for a showdown against Nigeria on Wednesday, May 28.

The winner of the encounter will face the winner of the game between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago in the finals of the tournament on May 31.