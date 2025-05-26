Unity Cup: We're looking beyond relying on individuals as a Black Stars team – Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo says Ghana is shifting its focus from individual brilliance to building a cohesive team as they prepare for the Unity Cup in London later this month.

Speaking ahead of the four-nation tournament, Addo highlighted the importance of creating a balanced and competitive squad for the long term.

The Unity Cup, which features Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica, will serve as a key preparatory event for Ghana as they continue to build momentum following their recent victories in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Addo has named five newcomers in his squadâ€”Joseph Tetteh Anang, Aaron Essel, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Aziz Issah, and Mohammed Gaddafi Fuseiniâ€”rewarding them for strong performances at club and youth international levels.

“Our aim is to create competition within the team, which can only be achieved by providing an equal platform for all our talents to showcase their skills," Addo explained.

"We're looking beyond individuals and focusing on building a strong team. That's why I've decided to give many of these young players a chance to play and prove themselves.”

Regulars such as Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, and Mohammed Kudus have been left out of the squad due to minor injuries.

Ghana will begin their campaign against Nigeria on May 28. The winner advances to the final on May 31, while the loser will contest the third-place playoff.