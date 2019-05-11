Universitatea Craiova gaffer Cornel Papură disappointed in ‘talented’ Isaac Donkor’s lame output

Universitatea Craiova coach Cornel Papură believes Italy-born Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor has enough talent in his locker but does not play to his potential.

Donkor joined the White-Blues on a three-year deal from Italian Serie B side AC Cesena during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has largely failed to adapt to his new surrounding - making just nine appearances in all competitions for the side.

Donkor has been ruled out for some time after he cheated death in the Romanian top-flight last Sunday during their 2-0 loss against Steaua Bucuresti - He collapsed, lost consciousness and had to be revived by medics.

Ahead of Cracovia’s penultimate game in the league against a would be champions CFR Cluj, coach Papură was asked about how Donkor’s unavailability in the match will affect his team.

“Donkor has good skills, but the decisions he takes sometimes have not been in line with his role, he does not go through a good period, I hope he comes back to help us further. I have to use the players we have, there are not many solutions at hand right now.”