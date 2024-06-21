University of Ghana Pro Vice-Chancellor rallies support for MTN FA Cup final 

The Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon Awandare, is rallying support for Sunday's mouth-watering MTN FA Cup final between Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano.

The cheerful University don, who received the MTN FA Cup trophy on Thursday, June 20, 2024, has urged the leadership of the student body to activate processes to draw huge numbers to the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday.

The University don touted the fantastic relationship that has existed between the Ghana Football Association and the University of Ghana, urging that the two organisations continue with collaborative efforts in the years ahead.

"As a University, we are extremely honoured to continue this partnership with the Ghana Football Association. We now have the best sporting facilities in the Republic of Ghana currently and that is consistent with our role as the nation's hope and glory. We are the Premier University. We set the pace for others to follow. This role is very much consistent with our heritage and values," Professor Awandare remarked.

"The FA Cup is a very prestigious competition and one with very rich history. What is even more unique about this year's final is that we have two teams that are generally not considered giants in Ghana football contesting for the prestigious trophy. This truly demonstrates the value of excellence. It shows these two teams have reached this level through hard work and commitment and it is within the same spirit that the University of Ghana operates."

"On Sunday, we're giving two clubs that have worked hard and deserve to be here the chance to make themselves, their region and their families proud, and the University of Ghana is very honoured to be part of this significant occasion."

He thanked the GFA for the continuous partnership between the University and the Football Association.

"We would like to thank the GFA for our continuous partnership. The FA has already used our facility twice since the All Africa Games and this shows that our partnership will continue to be strong and continue to be mutually beneficial to both parties.

Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano will clash in a match of epic proportions for the coveted trophy on Sunday.

Kickoff is 18:00GMT (6PM).

The GFA is collaborating with the leadership of the Students Representative Council (SRC) to whip up enthusiasm and support as the countdown to the Bono Derby continues unabated.

Sponsors MTN will also stage various activations at the various halls on campus as part of the buildup to the match.