University of Ghana Sports Stadium to host 2023/24 Ghana FA Cup final

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon has been chosen as the venue to host the final of the 2023/24 season’s Ghana FA Cup, marking an exciting development for football enthusiasts across the nation.

As the competition progresses into the semi-finals stage this week, intriguing fixtures are set to unfold at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Nsoatreman FC will face Legon Cities on Saturday, May 11, 2024, while Bofoakwa Tano will clash with defending champions Dreams FC on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Confirming the selection of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium as the final venue, Wilson Arthur, Chairman of the FA Cup committee, explained the decision-making process. "After further discussions and considerations, we have opted for the Legon Stadium to host this season’s final," Arthur stated in an interview with Akoma FM.

He further outlined the logistical challenges faced, including the unavailability of the Tarkwa TNA Stadium and the subsequent decision to revert to the backup plan of holding the semi-finals in Sogakope.

Arthur emphasised the significance of the Legon Stadium and expressed the committee's intention to choose it for future semi-final and final rounds, pending ExCo approval.

The defending champions, Dreams FC, secured their title by defeating King Faisal 2-0 in the finals, earning a coveted slot in Africa.

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium, commissioned on March 2, 2024, has swiftly proven its mettle by successfully hosting matches of the Africa Games Men’s Football tournament held in Accra just two months ago. Additionally, it has been selected to host the upcoming 2024 U-17 WAFU Zone B competition, further establishing its credentials as a premier venue for football events in the region.

The selection of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium underscores the commitment of the Ghana Football Association to enhance the footballing experience for players and fans alike, promising an electrifying atmosphere for the culmination of the FA Cup season.