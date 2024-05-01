University of Ghana Sports Stadium to host 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium has been selected as the venue for the highly anticipated 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament, scheduled to take place from May 15 to May 29, 2024.

This prestigious tournament serves as the qualifying platform for 2024 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, drawing significant attention from football enthusiasts across the region.

In Group A, Ghana’s Black Starlets will face tough competition from Cote D’Ivoire and Benin, while Group B will see Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Togo battling it out for top honours.

To facilitate the teams' preparation, four training pitches have been designated, including the Athletics Oval field, the Mensah Sarbah field, and The Union Ghana soccer field, all located within the University of Ghana premises.

The stadium, commissioned on March 2, 2024, has already proven its worth by successfully hosting two matches of the Africa Games Men’s Football tournament held in Accra just two months ago.