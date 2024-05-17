University of Ghana Stadium to host MTN FA Cup final in June

The final match of this season's MTN FA Cup has been confirmed to be held at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon on Sunday, June 23rd.

Competing in the final will be Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano, both vying for their first major trophy.

Nsoatreman FC secured their spot in the final after a commendable journey, including a victory over Legon Cities in the semifinals.

Bofoakwa Tano advanced by eliminating defending champions Dreams FC. Consequently, this year's cup will crown a new champion.

As Nsoatreman FC seeks to etch their name in history with their first major silverware, Bofoakwa Tano will aim to make a significant comeback to the cup final 38 years after their last appearance in 1983, where they suffered defeat to Great Olympics.

Beyond the coveted trophy and the substantial monetary prize, the final offers the victor an opportunity to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup, adding another layer of significance to the high-stakes match.