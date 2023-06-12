'Unknown' Patrick Agyemang sets record in USA; first player to score in MLS & Reserve League same weekend

Patrick Agyemang has chalked a piece of history in US soccer by becoming the first player to score in the MLS and MLS Next Pro [Reserve League] on the same weekend.

The 22-year-old Connecticut-born scored an 89th minute equalizer to help Charlotte FC draw 3-3 with Seattle Sounders on Saturday, 10 June 2023 in the MLS.

He had come on to replace Benjamin Bender in the 75TH minute.

Twenty-four (24) hours later, he was named in the starting line-up by Crown Legacy FC coach Jose Tavares for their MLS Next Pro League match against Columbus Crew II on the road.

Agyemang made his experience count as he hit a loose ball from 20 yards in a gaping net with The Crew goalkeeper caught in play after coming off his line.

That was his second goal in six appearances for Crown Legacy FC in the league.

Watch Patrick Agyemang's first goal in the MLS below:

Two goals in two days, making it look easy 👊 @Patrick_agyy pic.twitter.com/dcsxOZEpV9 — Crown Legacy FC (@crownlegacyfc) June 11, 2023

Agyemang was signed by Charlotte FC in February 2023 after impressing on trial.

The Connecticut native was the 12th overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft after scoring 19 goals and provided 12 assists for University of Rhode Island.