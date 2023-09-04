Unleashing the potential of OTT broadcasting in Africa amidst internet costs and infrastructure challenges: Insights from Senzo Mbatha

In a world where digital transformation is rapidly reshaping the sports broadcasting landscape, Senzo Mbatha, CEO of the Botswana Football League, offers insightful perspectives on the potential of Over-The-Top (OTT) broadcasting in Africa, a continent marked by high internet costs and infrastructure disparities.

"In Africa, we have the potential of using OTT as a platform to generate revenues for our products, in our case, the Leagues. However, that has its own challenges," states Mbatha candidly. "Because infrastructure in Africa is not as strong as it is in Europe. The cost of data, the cost of infrastructure, such as stadia, are significant obstacles. For OTT to work optimally, it requires a certain level of infrastructure."

Mbatha acknowledges the hurdles but emphasizes the opportunities, saying, "Looking at the positives, there are numerous technologies out there that can assist clubs and leagues. There are a lot of opportunities that one can explore in terms of OTT."

The Botswana Football League CEO suggests various strategies African sports teams and leagues can employ to harness OTT as a viable platform to reach and engage fans. "The most obvious one is advertisers," he says. "Having the ability to interact with someone who is sitting behind a certain screen on the other side, digital fans, gives you the opportunity to engage with them."

Mbatha goes on to draw a parallel with the English Premier League (EPL), known for its global appeal. "If you look at the product, we get from the EPL, it is nothing more than work that has been done to ensure that the product that goes out there attracts you to come and watch that particular match."

However, he acknowledges the reality of Africa's unique challenges. "There is a great deal of work that needs to be done around the infrastructure, around the strength of the internet, the reach to those in the areas." The road to successful OTT broadcasting in Africa is marked by both promise and hurdles, and overcoming these challenges requires a concerted effort from stakeholders across the sports industry.

As African nations continue to invest in their digital infrastructure and as technologies evolve, OTT broadcasting holds the potential to revolutionize the continent's sports scene. With the right strategies and collaborations, African leagues and teams can tap into this potential to engage fans, boost revenue, and showcase their talent on the global stage. The journey may be challenging, but it is a path toward a more inclusive and digitally connected future for African sports.